GET THE LOOK: Taraji P. Henson’s Upscale Undercut Hairstyle At The 2017 SAG Awards

17 hours ago

Hidden Figures actress Taraji P. Henson showed up and showed out at the 2017 Screen Actors’ Guild Award. She came in an award-winning Reem Acra dress, that was a feminine and whimsical difference from her typical form fitting looks on the red carpet.

The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


She came to win (and did) with her undercut, deep part, shaved hairstyle. It was definitely one of our favorite hairstyles from Sunday evening. She paired the look with soft, feminine makeup and a pink lip.

The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty


Celebrity hairstylist, Tym Wallace, shows Hello Beautiful how to achieve this, “chic but edgy undercut style.” This is a fun hairstyle that can go straight from the red carpet, to the after party, or a sexy Friday night dinner!

Step 1

Make sure your hair is clean! Taraji cleansed her hair with L’Oreal Paris Sulfate-Free Shampoo and L’Oreal Paris Sulfate-Free Deep Nourish Conditioner. She then added in It’s A 10 Leave-in Miracle Product, which will repair damaged hair as well as add shine and control frizz.

Step 2

Next, section your hair and blowdry with an Olivia Garner Nanothermic round brush. Taraji used a Dyson Supersonic hair dryer for her hair.

Step 3

Once dry, section the hair, and then choosing your favorite side, create an edgy undercut with Wahl Clippers. (Wal-Mart sells the complete clipper set for under, $17.00!)

Taraji P. Henson BTS

Source: Tym Wallace / Tym Wallace


Step 4

Next, create large waves that will have you looking beach fabulous with the Harry Josh ProTools Ceramic Styling Iron. Tym gives an additional tip, suggesting we add a pop of color to our hairstyle with custom-colored Indique hair extensions, using your favorite coloring system.

Step 5

After letting the waves settle in, brush out, downward, using a smaller Mason Pearson brush.

Step 6

Finish with ORIBE Apres Beach Wave and Shine spray and Moroccan Oil Luminous Hairspray Strong.

Now you are ready to step out in style! Beauties, will you be trying this funky haircut and hairstyle?

