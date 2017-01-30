Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

#OnAirWithSharif Sevyn Streeter Ft. Ty Dolla $ign, Cam Wallace – “Fallen” (Video)

4 hours ago

On Air With Sharif
Leave a comment

Sevyn Streeter is right on time with the release of her new video which compliments the song in so many ways. Not to mention, The sample in the song stems from a hit song from the incredible RNB Group “New Edition.” Watch Sevyn Streeter Leak her love to Ty dolla Sign in the video below.

 

17 Reasons Terrence J & Jasmine Sanders Are Relationship Goals

17 photos Launch gallery

17 Reasons Terrence J & Jasmine Sanders Are Relationship Goals

Continue reading #OnAirWithSharif Sevyn Streeter Ft. Ty Dolla $ign, Cam Wallace – “Fallen” (Video)

17 Reasons Terrence J & Jasmine Sanders Are Relationship Goals

They’re one of favorite couples at the moment; see photos inside.

 

#FollowTheCrown

http://www.Twitter.com/OnAirWithSharif

http://www.Facebook.com/OnAirWithSharif

http://www.Instagram.com/OnAirWithSharif

OnAirWithSharifDKing.Tumblr.Com

101.1 The Wiz , Cam Wallace , Fallen , King Sharif , Music , On Air With Sharif D. King , rnb , Sevyn Streeter , Sharif D. King , Taylor Gang , Ty Dolla Sign , VIDEO , wiz nation cincy , Wiz Nation Dot Com

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
9 photos
2017 SAG Awards: Black Girl Magic Was In…
 10 hours ago
Azealia Banks Tries To Check Rihanna Over Her…
 1 day ago
Serena Williams Beats Her Sister Venus and Makes…
 2 days ago
Authenticity! Check Out Actual Footage Of Moments From…
 3 days ago
11 Highly Anticipated Black Films At The 2017…
 3 days ago
Did Gucci Mane Disrespect An Army Veteran At…
 3 days ago
Trevor Noah Says Black Women Are Strong Leaders
 4 days ago
Usain Bolt Stripped Of Gold Medal Due To…
 5 days ago
Extra Butter: The Men Of ‘Resident Evil’ Had…
 5 days ago
2016 VH1's Divas Holiday
Teyana Taylor Partners With Reebok As Brand Ambassador (Video)
 5 days ago
They Got The Juice Now: Snoop Dogg Introduces…
 5 days ago
7 Reasons To Watch “The New Edition Story”
 6 days ago
Keshia Knight-Pulliam Finally Gives Birth To Baby Girl
 1 week ago
What’s Your Favorite New Edition Song Of All-Time?
 1 week ago
Photos