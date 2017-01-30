President Obama Meets With Newly Elected Mayors From Throughout The Country

Watch Mayor Cranley’s Press Conference With Religious Leaders in Solidarity for Local Immigrants

34 mins ago

Nia Noelle
Mayor Cranley held a press conference Monday afternoon (January 30th) after tensions rose across the nation from the executive orders from President Trump banning travel into the United States from 7 Muslim  faith counties.

Mayor Cranley stated that Cincinnati will remain in support to it’s Muslim and immigrant residents.  Watch the press conference here:

