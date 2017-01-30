MIGOS: Super Bowl Petition

Could the Migos be going to the Super Bowl? Nearly 50,000 fans of the Atlanta trio have signed their names in support on a petition to get Migos booked as halftime performers at Super Bowl 51.

The Change.org petition makes the case “The Atlanta Falcons are in the Super Bowl and it’s gonna be in Houston. Two of the TRILLEST hip hop communities under ONE ROOF. Your entertainment choices have to change right now — halftime should be Migos killing ‘Bad and Boujee,’ Future kills em with ‘March Madness’ then Outkast comes out and does an Aquemini sampler and then they end it with Bun B and Jay Z doing ‘Big Pimpin’!!!’”

There are also suggestions for the pre-show entertainment, like Rae Sremmurd, Gucci Mane, Goodie Mob, Ludacris and Young Jeezy.

Unfortunately for Migos fans, it’s probably not going to happen, since Lady Gaga has already been booked to perform at halftime.

Fasho Thoughts:

If you keep reading the petition, they suggest Young Thug sings “’Guwop Home’ — the official anthem of Atlanta.”

Another idea on the petition is to have " Andre 3000 sing the national anthem with Erykah Badu ."

sing the national anthem with .” Maybe Gaga will get sick and they’ll have to call an audible.

Even though Migos is a really hot act right now, Super Bowl performers usually have a bigger catalog. Migos isn’t a household name to everyone just yet, believe it or not.

