Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

MIGOS: Super Bowl Petition

2 hours ago

Don Juan Fasho
Leave a comment

Could the Migos be going to the Super Bowl? Nearly 50,000 fans of the Atlanta trio have signed their names in support on a petition to get Migos booked as halftime performers at Super Bowl 51.

The Change.org petition makes the case “The Atlanta Falcons are in the Super Bowl and it’s gonna be in Houston. Two of the TRILLEST hip hop communities under ONE ROOF. Your entertainment choices have to change right now — halftime should be Migos killing ‘Bad and Boujee,’ Future kills em with ‘March Madness’ then Outkast comes out and does an Aquemini sampler and then they end it with Bun B and Jay Z doing ‘Big Pimpin’!!!’”

There are also suggestions for the pre-show entertainment, like Rae Sremmurd, Gucci Mane, Goodie Mob, Ludacris and Young Jeezy.

Unfortunately for Migos fans, it’s probably not going to happen, since Lady Gaga has already been booked to perform at halftime.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • If you keep reading the petition, they suggest Young Thug sings “’Guwop Home’ — the official anthem of Atlanta.”
  • Another idea on the petition is to have “Andre 3000 sing the national anthem with Erykah Badu.”
  • Maybe Gaga will get sick and they’ll have to call an audible.
  • Even though Migos is a really hot act right now, Super Bowl performers usually have a bigger catalog. Migos isn’t a household name to everyone just yet, believe it or not.
donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , Migos , petition , super bowl

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Azealia Banks Tries To Check Rihanna Over Her…
 23 hours ago
Serena Williams Beats Her Sister Venus and Makes…
 2 days ago
Authenticity! Check Out Actual Footage Of Moments From…
 3 days ago
11 Highly Anticipated Black Films At The 2017…
 3 days ago
Did Gucci Mane Disrespect An Army Veteran At…
 3 days ago
Trevor Noah Says Black Women Are Strong Leaders
 4 days ago
Usain Bolt Stripped Of Gold Medal Due To…
 5 days ago
Extra Butter: The Men Of ‘Resident Evil’ Had…
 5 days ago
2016 VH1's Divas Holiday
Teyana Taylor Partners With Reebok As Brand Ambassador (Video)
 5 days ago
They Got The Juice Now: Snoop Dogg Introduces…
 5 days ago
7 Reasons To Watch “The New Edition Story”
 6 days ago
Keshia Knight-Pulliam Finally Gives Birth To Baby Girl
 7 days ago
What’s Your Favorite New Edition Song Of All-Time?
 7 days ago
2012 Miss Universe Pageant
Donald Trump Checks In With The Bloods &…
 1 week ago
Photos