The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

How Black Are The Oscars This Year? [EXCLUSIVE]

15 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
Leave a comment


Last year’s Award’s season- like many before -was essentially devoid of blackness. The absence of color even prompted a viral hashtag, as well as a call for a boycott. This year, things have totally flipped- it’s one of the blackest years we’ve seen at the Oscars, with films like Moonlight, Fences and Hidden Figures up for the major categories.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The blackness level is on high, and people are noticing. Special K explains more in this hilarious exclusive clip from “News You Can’t Use” on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Highlights Of Chris Rock’s Opening Oscars Speech [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Steve Harvey Says Chris Rock Needs To Be Really, Really Black At The Oscars [VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea’s Slay Awards: Oscars 2016 [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Snubbed: Black Actors and Actresses Who Deserve Oscars

7 photos Launch gallery

Snubbed: Black Actors and Actresses Who Deserve Oscars

Continue reading How Black Are The Oscars This Year? [EXCLUSIVE]

Snubbed: Black Actors and Actresses Who Deserve Oscars

Black , Fences , hidden figures , MOONLIGHT , oscars , SPECIAL K

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Azealia Banks Tries To Check Rihanna Over Her…
 23 hours ago
Serena Williams Beats Her Sister Venus and Makes…
 2 days ago
Authenticity! Check Out Actual Footage Of Moments From…
 3 days ago
11 Highly Anticipated Black Films At The 2017…
 3 days ago
Did Gucci Mane Disrespect An Army Veteran At…
 3 days ago
Trevor Noah Says Black Women Are Strong Leaders
 4 days ago
Usain Bolt Stripped Of Gold Medal Due To…
 5 days ago
Extra Butter: The Men Of ‘Resident Evil’ Had…
 5 days ago
2016 VH1's Divas Holiday
Teyana Taylor Partners With Reebok As Brand Ambassador (Video)
 5 days ago
They Got The Juice Now: Snoop Dogg Introduces…
 5 days ago
7 Reasons To Watch “The New Edition Story”
 6 days ago
Keshia Knight-Pulliam Finally Gives Birth To Baby Girl
 7 days ago
What’s Your Favorite New Edition Song Of All-Time?
 7 days ago
2012 Miss Universe Pageant
Donald Trump Checks In With The Bloods &…
 1 week ago
Photos