How Black Are The Oscars This Year? [EXCLUSIVE]

Last year’s Award’s season- like many before -was essentially devoid of blackness. The absence of color even prompted a viral hashtag, as well as a call for a boycott. This year, things have totally flipped- it’s one of the blackest years we’ve seen at the Oscars, with films like Moonlight, Fences and Hidden Figures up for the major categories.

The blackness level is on high, and people are noticing. Special K explains more in this hilarious exclusive clip from “News You Can’t Use” on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

