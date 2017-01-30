Protestors Take Over Columbus Airport In Solidarity for Muslim Immigrants

Citizens from the Columbus metro area gathered at the John Glenn International Airport Sunday (January 29th) afternoon to protest in solidarity for the ban of Muslim immigrants entering the United States.

The ban came down from an executive order from President Trump during his first week in office. The ban covers a 90 day temporary ban on immigrants entering the US from Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Yemen and Iraq, with dual nationals included in the ban.

Protest have taken place all over the nation including outside of the White House.