How Doritos Hopes To Help Cut Down On Drunk Driving [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Doritos chips have made an unexpected move and partnered up with Uber and Moms Against Drunk Driving in order to help curb drunk driving. Soon, the bag of Doritos you’re breathing over while you much away at the cheesy snack will be able to detect if you’re too drunk too drive. The logistics of the new venture are a little complicated to understand, however.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Could the Doritos bag actually work? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen LIVE to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10am EST!

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Meets A Very Drunk Fan [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Did Lil Wayne & Christina Milian Destroy “Drunk In Love”? [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Prank Call: Alcohol Abuse Counselor Gets Fed Up Trying To Help Drunk Man [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]