EXCLUSIVE: Trina Addresses Being Shy, Love & Hiphop Miami Rumors and Waiting 5 Years To Drop An Album

8 hours ago

Nia Noelle
Trina never stopped making music, but her album list did come to a halt. That’s all about to change come April 2017 though when she releases a new album under her own record label. It’ll be her first project in five years. She slid through the studio to play Kelson a few tracks from the upcoming project and the smash-or-trash Urban Informer is excited!

After previewing the new music, Kels and Trina sat down to talk about the theme for the album, ideal collaborations, reality tv versus real life and more.

Press play up top to find out why Trina waited so long to drop an album, who’s going to be on it, what female rappers she’s rocking out to and whether or not she’s joining Love & Hip-Hop Miami.

Trina

