Family Seeks CPD Investigation in Death of Jaron Thomas

19 hours ago

Nia Noelle
36 year old Jaron Thomas called 911 seeking a medic to his residence while dealing with hallucinations. He had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and calling 911 wasn’t something that was out of the norm for Thomas. With a calm voice in 911 tape obtained by the family, Thomas expressed he thought someone was going to shoot him and that he was unarmed.

It’s unclear exactly what happened when Columbus Police arrived on the scene. Once Thomas was admitted to the hospital, he was on life support with unexplained injuries.

Here’s an official statement from the family of Thomas.

“Due to his struggles with schizophrenia, Jaron had been informed by mental health professionals to call whenever he needed help. He did so at 11:44pm on January 14, 2017. On the 911 call obtained by the family, Jaron calmly explained to the dispatcher that he was hearing voices and felt like he would be shot. He also made it clear that he was unarmed and was seeking a medic… He repeatedly stated that he was hearing voices and needed an ambulance to respond to the scene…So far they have received no response from the Columbus Police Department as to why Jaron suffered the aforementioned injuries, although the family filed a formal complaint with the Internal Affairs Bureau of the Columbus Police Department on January 15, 2017.”

