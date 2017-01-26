The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Chrisette Michele On Why She’s Not Bothered By Spike Lee Pulling Song From TV Show [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Chrisette Michele found herself caught up in some controversy after it became known that she accepted Donald Trump‘s invitation to perform at his Inaugural Ball. Despite heavy criticism from Black Twitter, as well as from the likes of Spike Lee, Questlove and Talib Kweli, Chrisette penned a note explaining her intention to apologetically move forward with the gig. She opened up to Gary With Da Tea and the rest of the morning show crew about how she feels about the criticism, and how she wants to move forward as a black woman and artist under this administration.

Chrisette addresses Spike Lee’s declaration that he won’t be using her song in his upcoming Netflix show, and explains why she’s not really bothered by it. Plus, she talks about what issues she wants to address with politicians. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview brought to you by Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

