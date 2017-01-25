Fasho Celebrity News
New Study Says Facebook Can Make You Narrow Minded

2 hours ago

Don Juan Fasho
Thanks to social media, it has never been easier to meet new people and be exposed to new viewpoints.

But, it seems social media doesn’t actually lead people to broaden their horizons. Instead, a new Italian study suggests Facebook and Twitter can make you more narrow-minded.

Researchers found that social media makes people more eager to share information based on personal beliefs than truth.

Of course, this information doesn’t have to be accurate. As you probably heard, there’s a lot of fake news out there.

It seems people are more interested in being right than they are in getting it right. (Midday Daily)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Politics has been filling up Facebook feeds lately. Do you jump right in with your viewpoints, or are you more likely to keep your feelings offline? Have you lost friends due to your opinions … or theirs?
  • Has the post-election commentary caused you to take a social media break?
