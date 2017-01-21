Announcer Who Referred To Venus Williams As A ‘Gorilla’ Removed From Tennis Coverage

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Announcer Who Referred To Venus Williams As A ‘Gorilla’ Removed From Tennis Coverage

ESPN definitely made the right call.

9 hours ago

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment
How quickly things turn around. As we reported yesterday, tennis icon Venus Williams was subjected to utterly disrespectful commentary during the Australian Open by ESPN announcer Doug Adler. Well today ESPN has decided what his punishment should be and let’s just say you won’t have to hear him on-air for the foreseeable future.
Venus Williams And Sallie Krawcheck Sit Down With LinkedIn Executive Editor Dan Roth

Source: Gary Gershoff / Getty

Social media was in an uproar yesterday when footage of ESPN announcer Doug Adler, referring to Venus Williams’ tennis stance as that of a “gorilla,” made the rounds online. Now, The Root is reporting that ESPN has decided to officially remove Adler from commentating the remainder of the Australian Open as well as his remaining assignments.
ESPN released an official statement regarding the incident and Adler’s remarks:
“During an Australian Open stream on ESPN3, Doug Adler should have been more careful in his word selection. He apologized and we have removed him from his remaining assignments.”
 
For his part, Adler claims that he did not intend to refer to Venus as a “gorilla,” but instead meant the “guerilla” style. Um, ok. Hopefully next time he will think before he speaks when describing one of the world’s greatest athletes.
Check out today’s Top Stories here:
Australian Open , celebrity news , Doug Adler , espn , sports news , tennis news , Venus Williams

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Malia Obama Earns Coveted Hollywood Internship
 9 hours ago
Announcer Who Referred To Venus Williams As A…
 9 hours ago
Watch: Anti-Trump Supporters Get Pepper Sprayed During Pre-Inauguration…
 15 hours ago
ESPN Announcer Likens Venus Williams To A ‘Gorilla’
 1 day ago
Trump Staff: Kanye West Not ‘Traditionally American’ Enough…
 1 day ago
ABC Orders Another Series From Shonda Rhimes
 1 day ago
Tupac Shakur Biopic ‘All Eyez On Me’ Sets…
 3 days ago
2015 BET Awards - Show
Floyd Mayweather Sits Down With Adrian Broner At…
 6 days ago
Kodak Black
Kodak Black’s Weirdest Interview Will Have You Like What!!!!
 7 days ago
Taraji P. Henson To Star As Hit Woman…
 1 week ago
‘Atlanta’ Season 2 Officially Delayed Until 2018
 1 week ago
Jenifer Lewis Reveals On Social Media She Was…
 1 week ago
Oprah Covers ‘PEOPLE’ Magazine And Gushes Over 42-LB…
 1 week ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 1 week ago