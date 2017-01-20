News
Home > News

Watch: Anti-Trump Riots Explode In D.C. During Inauguration

Check out the chilling footage.

11 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
Leave a comment

Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan

Source: The Washington Post / Getty


Things are getting real in Washington, D.C. following Donald Trump‘s inauguration.

Just days after the LGBT community threw a dance party outside of Vice President Mike Pence‘s house, protests are intensifying at the State Capitol. The Independent reports that riots are breaking out as anti-Trump supporters violently clash with police in protest against the Republican’s inauguration.

In one video clip from the scene, you see a group of masked activists smashing windows of shops as they run through the streets of the city with flags bearing the anarchist symbol. While cops are using tear gas to calm the situation, demonstrators are chanting “F*** Trump” as they block an entrance to the inauguration by linking arms to prevent people gaining access. Watch the chilling footage below:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The D.C. Police Department confirmed arrests have been made for “acts of vandalism and destruction of property.” But protesters claim that they’re not there to cause any harm, but to denounce capitalism.

This will be a long four years.

anti-Trump , Donald Trump , inauguration , President , Protests

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Anti-Trump Supporters Get Pepper Sprayed During Pre-Inauguration…
 10 hours ago
ESPN Announcer Likens Venus Williams To A ‘Gorilla’
 1 day ago
Trump Staff: Kanye West Not ‘Traditionally American’ Enough…
 1 day ago
ABC Orders Another Series From Shonda Rhimes
 1 day ago
Tupac Shakur Biopic ‘All Eyez On Me’ Sets…
 3 days ago
2015 BET Awards - Show
Floyd Mayweather Sits Down With Adrian Broner At…
 5 days ago
Kodak Black
Kodak Black’s Weirdest Interview Will Have You Like What!!!!
 6 days ago
Taraji P. Henson To Star As Hit Woman…
 1 week ago
‘Atlanta’ Season 2 Officially Delayed Until 2018
 1 week ago
Jenifer Lewis Reveals On Social Media She Was…
 1 week ago
Oprah Covers ‘PEOPLE’ Magazine And Gushes Over 42-LB…
 1 week ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 1 week ago
‘Being Mary Jane’ Star Raven Goodwin Talks Being…
 1 week ago
ABC’s TGIT Line-Up Pushed Back A Week For…
 1 week ago