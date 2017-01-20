Everything You Need To Know About The Inauguration Today!!!

Donald Trump will be sworn in on Today as the 45th president of the United States. Here’s what you need to know to watch and what to expect.

When: Trump will be sworn in at noon ET, but the ceremony actually starts at 11:30 a.m. ET on the West Lawn of the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Where to watch: All the major TV and cable news networks will be covering the big event, with some beginning their coverage as early as 4 a.m. ET. If you’re not near a TV, you can stream the event on YouTube or Twitter, which in partnering with the PBS NewsHour for a live stream.

Who’s performing: If you’re looking for big names, you’ll have to go elsewhere. The performers for the inauguration ceremony, in order, include the Missouri State University Choir, The Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Jackie Evancho. During the inaugural parade, following the ceremony, we’ll get The Talladega Marching Tornadoes and The Rockettes.

Who’s Attending: The Obamas, Hillary and Bill Clinton, George W. and Laura Bush, and Jimmy Carter. George H.W. and Barbara Bush are in the hospital and are unable to attend. There will also be leaders of several faiths, who will give readings.

Who won’t be there: At least 60 Democratic members of Congress are boycotting, including John Lewis, who said he didn’t consider Trump a “legitimate president,” which led Trump to attack Lewis on Twitter and led to more Congress members boycotting. (Bazaar)

Fasho Thoughts:

It’ll be interesting to see the ratings for the inauguration.

There’s been a lot of talk on social media about boycotting the broadcast.

There’s certainly not a lot of star power, but some think Donald Trump is the biggest star of all.