CUBA GOODING JR: Files For Divorce

Cuba Gooding Junior is divorcing his high school sweetheart after 23 years of marriage.
The actor and Sara Kapfer legally separated in the spring of 2014, but it’s taken them until now to finally file the legal paperwork. Cuba apparently fought to keep them together. He explained to Steve Harvey, “Officially, I’m still married. But sometimes you take a break or two. It’s just how some marriages go.”
The court documents obtained by TMZ reveal that Cuba is asking for joint custody of their 10-year-old daughter. He’s also offered her spousal support.
Fasho Thoughts:
- Honestly, 20 years in Hollywood is a miracle marriage.
- Such as shame that his marriage faulted while his career revived with The People v. O.J. Simpson.
- Patrick Dempsey rescued his marriage last year. It’s not impossible.
We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs
16 photos Launch gallery
We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs
1. Mike EppsSource:PR Photos 1 of 16
2. Dwayne WadeSource:PR 2 of 16
3. Kimora Lee Simmons and Djimon Honsou3 of 16
4. Usher and Tameka Raymond were once married…but as we know, it didn’t work out.4 of 16
5. Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey5 of 16
6. Mashonda Tifrere was once married to Swizz Beatz.6 of 16
7. Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose7 of 16
8. Kimora and Russell Simmons8 of 16
9. Janet Jackson has been divorced…twice.Source:AP) 9 of 16
10. ‘All My Children’ star and current guest star on ‘Power’ Debbi Morgan has been married…and divorced four times.10 of 16
11. Eric Benet was married to and divorced from Halle Berry. Now they are both married to other people.11 of 16
12. Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz were once husband and wife.12 of 16
13. And we thought it would last – Evelyn Lozada and Ocho Cinco.13 of 16
14. Yup, Shaunie really was a basketball wife, she was married to Shaquille O’Neal.14 of 16
15. Allen and Tawanna Iverson are legally divorced, but have apparently reconciled, although they haven’t remarried.15 of 16
16. Not quite divorced yet, but the papers have been filed and it’s been finalized…but will Khloe and Lamar go through with it?16 of 16
comments – Add Yours