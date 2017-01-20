Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

CUBA GOODING JR: Files For Divorce

4 hours ago

Don Juan Fasho
Leave a comment

Cuba Gooding Junior is divorcing his high school sweetheart after 23 years of marriage.

The actor and Sara Kapfer legally separated in the spring of 2014, but it’s taken them until now to finally file the legal paperwork. Cuba apparently fought to keep them together. He explained to Steve Harvey, “Officially, I’m still married. But sometimes you take a break or two. It’s just how some marriages go.”

The court documents obtained by TMZ reveal that Cuba is asking for joint custody of their 10-year-old daughter. He’s also offered her spousal support.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Honestly, 20 years in Hollywood is a miracle marriage.
  • Such as shame that his marriage faulted while his career revived with The People v. O.J. Simpson.
  • Patrick Dempsey rescued his marriage last year. It’s not impossible.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs

16 photos Launch gallery

We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs

Continue reading CUBA GOODING JR: Files For Divorce

We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs

Celebs get married, and then sadly, divorced. Here’s a gallery of some folks you might not even remember were married!

Cuba Gooding Jr , divorce , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , Files , For

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
ESPN Announcer Likens Venus Williams To A ‘Gorilla’
 16 hours ago
Trump Staff: Kanye West Not ‘Traditionally American’ Enough…
 16 hours ago
ABC Orders Another Series From Shonda Rhimes
 17 hours ago
Tupac Shakur Biopic ‘All Eyez On Me’ Sets…
 3 days ago
2015 BET Awards - Show
Floyd Mayweather Sits Down With Adrian Broner At…
 5 days ago
Kodak Black
Kodak Black’s Weirdest Interview Will Have You Like What!!!!
 6 days ago
Taraji P. Henson To Star As Hit Woman…
 1 week ago
‘Atlanta’ Season 2 Officially Delayed Until 2018
 1 week ago
Jenifer Lewis Reveals On Social Media She Was…
 1 week ago
Oprah Covers ‘PEOPLE’ Magazine And Gushes Over 42-LB…
 1 week ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 1 week ago
‘Being Mary Jane’ Star Raven Goodwin Talks Being…
 1 week ago
ABC’s TGIT Line-Up Pushed Back A Week For…
 1 week ago
Watch: Milla Jovovich Does The #SouljaBoyChallenge, ‘Resident Evil’ Edition
 2 weeks ago