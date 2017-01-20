CUBA GOODING JR: Files For Divorce

Cuba Gooding Junior is divorcing his high school sweetheart after 23 years of marriage.

The actor and Sara Kapfer legally separated in the spring of 2014, but it’s taken them until now to finally file the legal paperwork. Cuba apparently fought to keep them together. He explained to Steve Harvey, “Officially, I’m still married. But sometimes you take a break or two. It’s just how some marriages go.”

The court documents obtained by TMZ reveal that Cuba is asking for joint custody of their 10-year-old daughter. He’s also offered her spousal support.

Fasho Thoughts:

Honestly, 20 years in Hollywood is a miracle marriage.

Such as shame that his marriage faulted while his career revived with The People v. O.J. Simpson .

. Patrick Dempsey rescued his marriage last year. It’s not impossible.