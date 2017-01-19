KANYE WEST: Here’s Why He’s Not Playing Inauguration!!!

You’re never going to guess the reason Kanye West didn’t get an invite to perform at the Presidential Inauguration.
No, it wasn’t about money or ego or diva-like demands. Apparently the reason no one from the Presidential Inaugural Committee reached out was because they didn’t think Yeezy would mesh with the event’s “traditionally American vibe.”
When asked, Inaugural Committee Chair Tom Barrack said, “The venue we have for entertainment is filled out, it’s perfect, it’s going to be typically and traditionally American…and Kanye is a great guy, but we just haven’t asked him to perform and we move on with our agenda.” (Vox)
Fasho Thoughts:
- Hip-hop is a genre born in America, Kanye West was born in Chicago and is one of the biggest stars in the country and the entire world — what could be more American than that?
- What’s the real reason they didn’t want to book Kanye?
- Kanye would have been a polarizing and controversial choice. Maybe they didn’t want to rock the boat.
- Is this “traditionally American” code for something — like white?
- Do you think he would have said yes if asked?
- He’s been too much of a flake the last few months. You can’t risk that for the
Love Lockdown: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Celebrate 2 Years Of Marriage
11 photos Launch gallery
Love Lockdown: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Celebrate 2 Years Of Marriage
1. Happy Anniversary KimYe!Source:Instagram 1 of 11
2.Source:Instagram 2 of 11
3.Source:Instagram 3 of 11
4.Source:Instagram 4 of 11
5.Source:Instagram 5 of 11
6. Happy Anniversary Kimye ❤|@kimkardashian@kyliejenner @kyliecosmetics @khloekardashian @kourtneykardash @krisjenner @makeupbymario @kuwtk #kimye #kardashians #kyliejenner #kendalljenner #kuwtk #beyonce #art #photograph #instacool #trends #follow #colourful #style #mac #fanart #kimk#fashion #makeup #kanye #kanyewest #ariana #stunning #gorgeous #arianagrande #makeup #yeezy #fashion #cannes #lumeecaseSource:Instagram 6 of 11
7.Source:Instagram 7 of 11
8.Source:Instagram 8 of 11
9.Source:Instagram 9 of 11
10.Source:Instagram 10 of 11
11.Source:Instagram 11 of 11
comments – Add Yours