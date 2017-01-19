Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

KANYE WEST: Here’s Why He’s Not Playing Inauguration!!!

5 hours ago

Don Juan Fasho
Leave a comment

You’re never going to guess the reason Kanye West didn’t get an invite to perform at the Presidential Inauguration.

No, it wasn’t about money or ego or diva-like demands. Apparently the reason no one from the Presidential Inaugural Committee reached out was because they didn’t think Yeezy would mesh with the event’s “traditionally American vibe.”

When asked, Inaugural Committee Chair Tom Barrack said, “The venue we have for entertainment is filled out, it’s perfect, it’s going to be typically and traditionally American…and Kanye is a great guy, but we just haven’t asked him to perform and we move on with our agenda.” (Vox)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Hip-hop is a genre born in America, Kanye West was born in Chicago and is one of the biggest stars in the country and the entire world — what could be more American than that?
  • What’s the real reason they didn’t want to book Kanye?
  • Kanye would have been a polarizing and controversial choice. Maybe they didn’t want to rock the boat.
  • Is this “traditionally American” code for something — like white?
  • Do you think he would have said yes if asked?
  • He’s been too much of a flake the last few months. You can’t risk that for the
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Love Lockdown: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Celebrate 2 Years Of Marriage

11 photos Launch gallery

Love Lockdown: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Celebrate 2 Years Of Marriage

Continue reading KANYE WEST: Here’s Why He’s Not Playing Inauguration!!!

Love Lockdown: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Celebrate 2 Years Of Marriage

"Why" , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , He’s , Here’s , inauguration , kanye west , Not , Playing

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tupac Shakur Biopic ‘All Eyez On Me’ Sets…
 2 days ago
2015 BET Awards - Show
Floyd Mayweather Sits Down With Adrian Broner At…
 4 days ago
Kodak Black
Kodak Black’s Weirdest Interview Will Have You Like What!!!!
 5 days ago
Taraji P. Henson To Star As Hit Woman…
 1 week ago
‘Atlanta’ Season 2 Officially Delayed Until 2018
 1 week ago
Jenifer Lewis Reveals On Social Media She Was…
 1 week ago
Oprah Covers ‘PEOPLE’ Magazine And Gushes Over 42-LB…
 1 week ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 1 week ago
‘Being Mary Jane’ Star Raven Goodwin Talks Being…
 1 week ago
ABC’s TGIT Line-Up Pushed Back A Week For…
 1 week ago
Watch: Milla Jovovich Does The #SouljaBoyChallenge, ‘Resident Evil’ Edition
 1 week ago
Watch: Ray J Explains Why Whitney Houston’s Death…
 2 weeks ago
Black Twitter’s Response To Yahoo’s N-Word Typo Is…
 2 weeks ago
Lamar Odom Out Of Rehab After Successfully Completing Program
 2 weeks ago