KANYE WEST: Here’s Why He’s Not Playing Inauguration!!!

You’re never going to guess the reason Kanye West didn’t get an invite to perform at the Presidential Inauguration.

No, it wasn’t about money or ego or diva-like demands. Apparently the reason no one from the Presidential Inaugural Committee reached out was because they didn’t think Yeezy would mesh with the event’s “traditionally American vibe.”

When asked, Inaugural Committee Chair Tom Barrack said, “The venue we have for entertainment is filled out, it’s perfect, it’s going to be typically and traditionally American…and Kanye is a great guy, but we just haven’t asked him to perform and we move on with our agenda.” (Vox)

