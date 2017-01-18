Chrisette Michele to Perform at Donald Trump’s Presidential Inauguration

It looks likemay have landed himself a big fish for his struggling inauguration ball that most big names are avoiding. Grammy-winning R&B singeris reportedly the latest act set to play the ball, alongside, and the 16-year-old winner of a televised talent show.

News of Michele’s addition comes after Jennifer Holliday of Dreamgirls fame bailed out of the upcoming ball when the entire black community dragged her to the pits of hell. Holliday wasn’t aware that aligning herself with a racist, sexist, misogynistic, Islamaphobic, homophobic, tax-dodging scammer was not good for business. Apparently, Michele’s people knew the “Ashton Martin” singer would suffer the same fate and tried to keep her Inauguration performance under wraps.

Per The New York Daily News:

Our insiders say that inauguration organizers first reached out to Michele’s team asking her to perform the song “Intentional” with singers Travis Greene, Jonathan McReynolds, and Tye Tribbett — the same trio with whom she did that tune on BET’s “Celebration of Gospel” broadcast one year ago. We’re told that plan fell apart when at least two of those three singers declined the offer. But, according to our sources, Michelle agreed to sing for the Prez so long as she could perform an R&B set.

