Music
Home > Music

President Obama’s Most Powerful Speeches [video]

1 day ago

Nia Noelle
Leave a comment

RELATED STORIES:

35 Reasons We Will Miss The Obama Family

All The Times Michelle Obama Slayed Magazine Covers

10 Reason’s We’ll Always Be Thankful For Michelle Obama

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

#DadGoals: Barack Obama’s Cutest Moments With Malia And Sasha

15 photos Launch gallery

#DadGoals: Barack Obama’s Cutest Moments With Malia And Sasha

Continue reading President Obama’s Most Powerful Speeches [video]

#DadGoals: Barack Obama’s Cutest Moments With Malia And Sasha

44 , michelle obama , Obama's legacy , President Obama , speeches

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tupac Shakur Biopic ‘All Eyez On Me’ Sets…
 2 days ago
2015 BET Awards - Show
Floyd Mayweather Sits Down With Adrian Broner At…
 4 days ago
Kodak Black
Kodak Black’s Weirdest Interview Will Have You Like What!!!!
 5 days ago
Taraji P. Henson To Star As Hit Woman…
 7 days ago
‘Atlanta’ Season 2 Officially Delayed Until 2018
 7 days ago
Jenifer Lewis Reveals On Social Media She Was…
 1 week ago
Oprah Covers ‘PEOPLE’ Magazine And Gushes Over 42-LB…
 1 week ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 1 week ago
‘Being Mary Jane’ Star Raven Goodwin Talks Being…
 1 week ago
ABC’s TGIT Line-Up Pushed Back A Week For…
 1 week ago
Watch: Milla Jovovich Does The #SouljaBoyChallenge, ‘Resident Evil’ Edition
 1 week ago
Watch: Ray J Explains Why Whitney Houston’s Death…
 2 weeks ago
Black Twitter’s Response To Yahoo’s N-Word Typo Is…
 2 weeks ago
Lamar Odom Out Of Rehab After Successfully Completing Program
 2 weeks ago