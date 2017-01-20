OnAirWithSharif Fat Joe, Remy Ma ft. Ty Dolla $ign – Money Showers (Video)

Joey Crack And Remy Ma Tag Ty Dolla Sign for their latest track “Money Showers” off their highly anticipated album titled “Plata O Plomo.” The Video gets interesting watching Remy Ma act out skits cut from “The Players Club.” With that said, The visual takes place in a Miami based strip club which gives The Players Club movie theme a boost. Fat Joe and Remy Ma did a great job of keeping “The Players Club” movie theme consistent through out the video. Watch the “Money Showers” video below.
