The Top 10 Hottest Aaliyah Videos [video]

The Top 10 Hottest Aaliyah Videos

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
Aaliyah Dana Haughton had already made a vast catalogue of hits before her tragic death at the age of 22 years old.  Aaliyah and nine others died August 25th, 2001 when their private plane crashed just after taking off in the Bahamas.  Aaliyah was returning home after filming what would be her final visual work of art “Rock The Boat”

Her music remains timeless and celebrated to this day.  Let’s count down the top 10 Aaliyah videos.

#10) 4 Page Letter


#9) At Your Best


#8) More Than  A Woman


#7) Back & Forth


#6) Try Again


#5) Age Aint Nothin But a Number 


#4) We Need a Resolution


#3) Are You That Somebody


#2) One In A Million


#1) Rock The Boat


