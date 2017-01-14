10 Reason’s We’ll Always Be Thankful For Michelle Obama

Music
5 hours ago

Nia Noelle
Most of the nation, minus some <a href="http://globalgrind.com/tag/donald+trump&quot; target="_blank"><strong>Donald Trump</strong></a> supporters, are mourning the end of <a href="http://globalgrind.com/tag/barack+obama&quot; target="_blank"><strong>Barack Obama</strong></a>‘s presidency – but he’s not the only Obama the country will sorely miss. <a href="http://globalgrind.com/tag/michelle+obama&quot; target="_blank"><strong>Michelle Obama</strong></a> changed the game for First Ladies, Black ladies and women as a whole. Check out these ten reasons why we’ll always be thankful for the flyest FLOTUS ever, Michelle Obama.

