OnAirWithKingSharif August Alsina – DRUGS (Video)

August Alsina is back on the scene with his latest single “Drugs.” After taking much of 2016 to just recenter himself and his music, August now returns in what i would like to think is a better space from where he left off. Kicking off 2017, August Alsina gave us his new single “Drugs” and now he drops the visual so fans can connect more with his new artistry and persona as we prepare for his album set to drop later this year on Def Jam Records. August gives his comparison to “Drugs” in the video as he shows his push to be more authentic and stay true to himself no matter the temptation surrounding him. Watch the video below.
King Sharif & JustAsh on Fox 19
King Sharif & JustAsh on Fox 19
1. King Sharif at Fox 191 of 9
2. JustAsh, Jessica Brown & King Sharif2 of 9
3. JustAsh, Jessica Brown & King Sharif3 of 9
4. JustAsh, Kara Sewell & King Sharif4 of 9
5. JustAsh, Jessica Brown & King Sharif5 of 9
6. JustAsh & King Sharif6 of 9
7. Just Ash & King Sharif7 of 9
8. Just Ash, Dan Wells & King Sharif8 of 9
9. King Sharif9 of 9
#FollowTheCrown:
http://www.Twitter.com/OnAirWithKing
http://www.Facebook.com/OnAirWithKing
http://www.Instagram.com/OnAirWithKing
OnAirWithKingSharif.Tumblr.com