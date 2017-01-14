OnAirWithKingSharif August Alsina – DRUGS (Video)

August Alsina is back on the scene with his latest single “Drugs.” After taking much of 2016 to just recenter himself and his music, August now returns in what i would like to think is a better space from where he left off. Kicking off 2017, August Alsina gave us his new single “Drugs” and now he drops the visual so fans can connect more with his new artistry and persona as we prepare for his album set to drop later this year on Def Jam Records. August gives his comparison to “Drugs” in the video as he shows his push to be more authentic and stay true to himself no matter the temptation surrounding him. Watch the video below.

