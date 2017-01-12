Music
The Best #TyreseChallenge Videos

4 hours ago

Nia Noelle
Rev Run And Tyrese Gibson Sign Copies Of Their Book 'Manology: Secrets of a Man's Mind Revealed'

Source: J. Countess / Getty

Actor/ comedian Deon Cole aka Charlie Telphy from Black-ish started another challenge that’s gone viral… the #tyresechallenge

So what is the #tyresechallenge  Simply a video of imitating Tyrese Gibson’s deep voice and saying insightful and inspirational words that really don’t make much sense but sound good.


Check out some of the best #TyreseChallenge videos!

 

