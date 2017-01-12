1 reads Leave a comment
Actor/ comedian Deon Cole aka Charlie Telphy from Black-ish started another challenge that’s gone viral… the #tyresechallenge
So what is the #tyresechallenge Simply a video of imitating Tyrese Gibson’s deep voice and saying insightful and inspirational words that really don’t make much sense but sound good.
Check out some of the best #TyreseChallenge videos!
The Best #TyreseChallenge Videos
The Best #TyreseChallenge Videos
Deon Cole
Russ Parr
Lamorne Morris
Cedric The Entertainer
Big Tigger
Gary Owen
Lance Gross
Tank
9.9 of 9
