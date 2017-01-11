Juicy Announces Big News About “Little Women: Atlanta!” [EXCLUSIVE]

Just after Gary’s Tea, Juicy shared some incredible news with the morning show about “Little Women: Atlanta.” Then, she and Rickey Smiley took some time to look back over Juicy’s career so far, and remember the moment that Juicy first got hired on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Click on the audio player to hear the whole touching moment play out in this exclusive clip from the morning show.
Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
RELATED: Juicy Scolds Everyone For Bringing Up “Little Women: Atlanta” Wing Incident [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Juicy Does Hilarious “Little Women: Atlanta” Themed #Souljaboychallenge [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Shocks Juicy With Gospel Ode To “Little Women: Atlanta” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
It's Ms. Juicy Baby! [PHOTOS]
36 photos Launch gallery
1. Juicy
Source:Screen shot
1 of 36
2. Juicy
Source:Screen shot
2 of 36
3. Juicy
Source:Screen shot
3 of 36
4. Juicy
Source:Screen shot
4 of 36
5. Juicy
Source:Screen shot
5 of 36
6. Juicy
Source:Screen shot
6 of 36
7. David Mann, Juicy & Tamela Mann
Source:StarterCAM
7 of 36
8. Juicy & The Tiny Twins From "Little Women: Atlanta"
Source:StarterCAM
8 of 36
9. Juicy
Source:Screen shot
9 of 36
10.
10 of 36
11. Juicy On "Rickey Smiley For Real"
Source:TV One
11 of 36
12. Juicy On "Rickey Smiley For Real"
Source:TV One
12 of 36
13. Juicy On "Rickey Smiley For Real"
Source:TV One
13 of 36
14. Juicy
Source:Screen shot
14 of 36
15. Juicy
Source:Screen shot
15 of 36
16. Juicy On "Rickey Smiley For Real"
Source:TV One
16 of 36
17. Juicy
Source:Screen shot
17 of 36
18. T.I. & Juicy
Source:Screen shot
18 of 36
19. Ms. Juicy & her Model friend in Miami
Source:Instagram
19 of 36
20. Ms. Juicy
Source:Instagram
20 of 36
21. Ms. Juicy w/ her hair slayed!
Source:Instagram
21 of 36
22. Juicy
Source:RSMS
22 of 36
23. Rick Ross & Juicy
Source:RSMS
23 of 36
24. Juicy
Source:RSMS
24 of 36
25. Juicy On Halloween
Source:RSMS
25 of 36
26. Juicy Rides The Bull!
Source:RSMS
26 of 36
27. Juicy Blows A Kiss
Source:RSMS
27 of 36
28. Rickey Smiley & Juicy With A Listener
Source:RSMS
28 of 36
29. Ms. Juicy Baby!
Source:RSMS
29 of 36
30. Juicy On "Rickey Smiley For Real" With Rickey Smiley
Source:RSMS
30 of 36
31. Kandi Burruss Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
31 of 36
32. Jennifer Hudson Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
32 of 36
33. Little Women Of LA Visit The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
33 of 36
34. Tank Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
34 of 36
35. Momma Dee Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
35 of 36
36. Big Sean Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
36 of 36