Juicy Announces Big News About “Little Women: Atlanta!” [EXCLUSIVE]

1 day ago

Just after Gary’s Tea, Juicy shared some incredible news with the morning show about “Little Women: Atlanta.” Then, she and Rickey Smiley took some time to look back over Juicy’s career so far, and remember the moment that Juicy first got hired on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Click on the audio player to hear the whole touching moment play out  in this exclusive clip from the morning show.

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

