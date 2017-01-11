Juicy Announces Big News About “Little Women: Atlanta!” [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Just after Gary’s Tea, Juicy shared some incredible news with the morning show about “Little Women: Atlanta.” Then, she and Rickey Smiley took some time to look back over Juicy’s career so far, and remember the moment that Juicy first got hired on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Click on the audio player to hear the whole touching moment play out in this exclusive clip from the morning show.

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Juicy Scolds Everyone For Bringing Up “Little Women: Atlanta” Wing Incident [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Juicy Does Hilarious “Little Women: Atlanta” Themed #Souljaboychallenge [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Shocks Juicy With Gospel Ode To “Little Women: Atlanta” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]