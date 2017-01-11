Gary’s Tea: Have The Carters & The Wests Made Up? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

0 reads Leave a comment
You might remember that toward the end of last year, Kanye West went on a series of rants during his Life of Pablo Tour. In one of those rants, he complained that his old friend Jay-Z and his wife Beyonce have been distant, and that their kids haven’t even played together.
Well, they must have patched things up, because Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Jay-Z and Beyonce all played nice together at Blue Ivy‘s birthday party over the weekend. Check out this exclusive video above to hear Gary With Da Tea explain more in this edition of Gary’s Tea!
