Juicy's Teacup: How Meek Mill Messed Up With Nicki Minaj [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

1 day ago

Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj‘s relationship came to a screeching halt not too long ago, right around the time that she started posting gorgeous vacation photos from Turks & Caicos on Instagram. At the time, their break up was rumored to have been caused by another woman.

But while that might be part of the story, according to Juicy, there is something Meek Mill did that might have been the direct cause of their relationship’s demise. Check out the exclusive video above to hear more in this edition of Juicy’s Teacup!

