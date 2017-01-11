Juicy’s Teacup: How Meek Mill Messed Up With Nicki Minaj [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

1 reads Leave a comment
Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj‘s relationship came to a screeching halt not too long ago, right around the time that she started posting gorgeous vacation photos from Turks & Caicos on Instagram. At the time, their break up was rumored to have been caused by another woman.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
But while that might be part of the story, according to Juicy, there is something Meek Mill did that might have been the direct cause of their relationship’s demise. Check out the exclusive video above to hear more in this edition of Juicy’s Teacup!
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays 6-10am EST and for more of ‘Gary’s Tea’ click here.
RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Are People Overreacting To 21 Savage Riding On A Motorcycle With Meek Mill? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
How Celebs Like Drake, Nicki Minaj, La La & More Spent New Years
23 photos Launch gallery
How Celebs Like Drake, Nicki Minaj, La La & More Spent New Years
1. DrakeSource:Instagram 1 of 23
2. Drake2 of 23
3. Rob Kardashian & Blac ChynaSource:Instagram 3 of 23
4. Nicki MinajSource:Instagram 4 of 23
5. Nicki Minaj & LalaSource:Instagram 5 of 23
6. Nicki MinajSource:Instagram 6 of 23
7. Lala AnthonySource:Instagram 7 of 23
8. LalaSource:Instagram 8 of 23
9. LalaSource:Instagram 9 of 23
10. LalaSource:Instagram 10 of 23
11. J.LoSource:Instagram 11 of 23
12. Adrienne BailonSource:Instagram 12 of 23
13. Diddy & CassieSource:Instagram 13 of 23
14. DiddySource:Instagram 14 of 23
15. Diddy & CrewSource:Instagram 15 of 23
16. Mariah CareySource:Instagram 16 of 23
17. Remy Ma & Papoose17 of 23
18. KarruecheSource:Instagram 18 of 23
19. Kendall JennerSource:Instagram 19 of 23
20. FabolousSource:Instagram 20 of 23
21. FabolousSource:Instagram 21 of 23
22. Fabolous & T.I.Source:Instagram 22 of 23
23. T.I.Source:Instagram 23 of 23
comments – Add Yours