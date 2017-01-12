OnAirWithKingSharif Yo Gotti – “81” (Video)

Just listening to Yo Gotti’s album from beginning to end makes you think about the visuals as he paints the picture song to song. Yo Gotti has entered a new level of success since the release of his White Friday CM9 Drop,being backed by Roc Nation and taking CMG to a new space. 81 Being the start of the project and Gotti being transparent with his grind, giving his perspective of what it takes to get closer to the Billions makes this song one of the highlights of the mixtape. Watch Yo Gotti in the woods, with open white space leaning on his white maybach combined with red roses and white wolves and Reminiscing on his major come up.

Yo Gotti #CM9 TIDAL Album Release Show [PHOTOS] 17 photos Launch gallery Yo Gotti #CM9 TIDAL Album Release Show [PHOTOS] 1. 14828567639636 1 of 17 2. Yo Gotti Album Release Show 1 Source:(Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/FilmMagic) 2 of 17 3. Yo Gotti Album Release Show 2 Source:(Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/FilmMagic) 3 of 17 4. Yo Gotti Album Release Show 3 Source:(Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/FilmMagic) 4 of 17 5. Yo Gotti Album Release Show 4 Source:(Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/FilmMagic) 5 of 17 6. Yo Gotti Album Release Show 5 Source:(Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/FilmMagic) 6 of 17 7. Yo Gotti Album Release Show 6 Source:(Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/FilmMagic) 7 of 17 8. Yo Gotti Album Release Show 7 Source:(Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/FilmMagic) 8 of 17 9. Yo Gotti Album Release Show 8 Source:(Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/FilmMagic) 9 9 of 17 10. Yo Gotti Album Release Show 9 Source:(Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/FilmMagic) 10 of 17 11. Yo Gotti Album Release Show 10 Source:(Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/FilmMagic) 11 of 17 12. Yo Gotti Album Release Show 11 Source:(Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/FilmMagic) 12 of 17 13. Yo Gotti Album Release Show 16 13 of 17 14. Yo Gotti Album Release Show 17 14 of 17 15. Yo Gotti Album Release Show 13 Source:(Photo By Prince Williams/ Wireimage) 15 of 17 16. Yo Gotti Album Release Show 14 Source:(Photo By Prince Williams/ Wireimage) 16 of 17 17. Yo Gotti Album Release Show 15 Source:(Photo By Prince Williams/ Wireimage) 17 of 17 Skip ad Continue reading #OnAirWithKingSharif Yo Gotti – “81” (Video) Yo Gotti #CM9 TIDAL Album Release Show [PHOTOS]

