#OnAirWithKingSharif Yo Gotti – “81” (Video)

4 hours ago

On Air With King
Just listening to Yo Gotti’s album from beginning to end makes you think about the visuals as he paints the picture song to song. Yo Gotti has entered a new level of success since the release of his White Friday CM9 Drop,being backed by Roc Nation and taking CMG to a new space. 81 Being the start of the project and Gotti being transparent with his grind, giving his perspective of what it takes to get closer to the Billions makes this song one of the highlights of the mixtape. Watch Yo Gotti in the woods, with open white space leaning on his white maybach combined with red roses and white wolves and Reminiscing on his major come up.

 

 

