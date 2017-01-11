ABC’s TGIT Line-Up Pushed Back A Week For Trump Family Special

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

ABC’s TGIT Line-Up Pushed Back A Week For Trump Family Special

We don't mind waiting, but not for this.

11 hours ago

Danielle Jennings
0 reads
Leave a comment

After several grueling months of waiting for the official return of ABC’s TGIT line-up, fans were dealt another blow today when it was announced that Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder would not be returning on their scheduled January 19 date, but instead all three have been pushed back an additional week.

#TGIT Premiere Event Hosted BY Twitter

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty


Now normally an extra week wait for Shonda Rhimes to dominate Thursday nights again would be disappointing, but acceptable. However the reason for keeping fans waiting for an additional week is definitely not likely to go down easy. That’s because on what was supposed to be TGIT’s return to glory, has now been eclipsed by an ABC special on Donald Trump and his family, just before he is officially sworn in as POTUS.

Entertainment Weekly has the full details on this change that has fans more than a little upset. Their report states, “The one-hour special, America’s First Family: The Trumps Go to Washington, will air on January 19 at 10 p.m. ET, preceded by repeats of Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal at 8 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET, respectively.”

This late-breaking decision by ABC is frustrating, considering that teaser trailers for the return of the TGIT line-up have been airing for almost a month now, with the January 19 return date announced even earlier. Without the Shonda Rhimes crop of shows on Thursday nights, ABC has seen a significant drop in their ratings and could definitely use some fan support…support that will now have to wait an extra week. The Trump Effect is starting already.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2921066/sweetie-pies-season-4-interview/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2920989/trump-lvmh-factory-expansion-in-us/

ABC Network , Greys Anatomy , how to get away with murder , kerry washington , scandal , Shonda Rhimes , TGIT , Viola Davis

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
ABC’s TGIT Line-Up Pushed Back A Week For…
 11 hours ago
Watch: Milla Jovovich Does The #SouljaBoyChallenge, ‘Resident Evil’ Edition
 2 days ago
Watch: Ray J Explains Why Whitney Houston’s Death…
 5 days ago
Black Twitter’s Response To Yahoo’s N-Word Typo Is…
 5 days ago
Lamar Odom Out Of Rehab After Successfully Completing Program
 5 days ago
In Wake Of Homophobic Rant, Kim Burrell’s Radio…
 5 days ago
So Low: Soulja Boy Involves Baby Royalty In…
 6 days ago
17 Reasons Terrence J & His Bad Blonde…
 6 days ago
Rob Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo Of Daughter Dream…
 6 days ago
Extra Butter: Kate Beckinsale Gives Us The 411…
 6 days ago
17 Reasons Terrence J & Jasmine Sanders Are…
 6 days ago
Janet Jackson’s Family Is Super Psyched About Newborn…
 6 days ago
The Drake Effect: Is Marc Anthony Hating on…
 6 days ago
Anthony Anderson’s Wife Calls Off Divorce Proceedings
 6 days ago