Music
Home > Music

Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentences to Death

2 hours ago

Nia Noelle
5 reads
Leave a comment
Nine Dead After Church Shooting In Charleston

Source: Handout / Getty

It only less than three hours for a jury to sentence Dylann Roof to death. Roof was found guilty of murder for massacring nine black worshipers who’d invited him to Bible study at Emmanuel AME Church in Charleston, SC.


Roof represented himself in the trial and failed to offer witnesses or evidence to clear him of the charges. He also blocked efforts by standby defense attorneys who attempted to assist him with his defense.

It will likely be years before Roof is put to death. The federal government has put a stay on all executions because of concerns about the drugs used for lethal injection. Appeals could put the hold on longer. The last federal execution was in 2003.

 

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

25 photos Launch gallery

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

Continue reading 24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

Dylan Roof

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Milla Jovovich Does The #SouljaBoyChallenge, ‘Resident Evil’ Edition
 1 day ago
Watch: Ray J Explains Why Whitney Houston’s Death…
 4 days ago
Black Twitter’s Response To Yahoo’s N-Word Typo Is…
 4 days ago
Lamar Odom Out Of Rehab After Successfully Completing Program
 5 days ago
In Wake Of Homophobic Rant, Kim Burrell’s Radio…
 5 days ago
So Low: Soulja Boy Involves Baby Royalty In…
 5 days ago
17 Reasons Terrence J & His Bad Blonde…
 5 days ago
Rob Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo Of Daughter Dream…
 5 days ago
Extra Butter: Kate Beckinsale Gives Us The 411…
 5 days ago
17 Reasons Terrence J & Jasmine Sanders Are…
 5 days ago
Janet Jackson’s Family Is Super Psyched About Newborn…
 6 days ago
The Drake Effect: Is Marc Anthony Hating on…
 6 days ago
Anthony Anderson’s Wife Calls Off Divorce Proceedings
 6 days ago
Watch Soulja Boy Get His Phone Jacked While…
 7 days ago