Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentences to Death

It only less than three hours for a jury to sentence Dylann Roof to death. Roof was found guilty of murder for massacring nine black worshipers who’d invited him to Bible study at Emmanuel AME Church in Charleston, SC.
Roof represented himself in the trial and failed to offer witnesses or evidence to clear him of the charges. He also blocked efforts by standby defense attorneys who attempted to assist him with his defense.
It will likely be years before Roof is put to death. The federal government has put a stay on all executions because of concerns about the drugs used for lethal injection. Appeals could put the hold on longer. The last federal execution was in 2003.
