#OnAirWithKingSharif K. Camp Ft. Ty Dolla Sign – "Extra" (Video)

5 hours ago

On Air With King
K. Camp taps Ty Dolla Sign to give his fans some thing “Extra” to look forward to it. Watch Ty Dolla Sign and K. Camp give you the visual meaning of extra and what having “Extra” could possibly mean to them in their individual perspective. Of course, K. Camp is giving you Rare moments through out the video to match his RARE Mixtape. Watch the video below.

 

 

13 Funny As Hell Twitter Reactions To The Chris Brown & Soulja Boy Feud

13 Funny As Hell Twitter Reactions To The Chris Brown & Soulja Boy Feud

13 Funny As Hell Twitter Reactions To The Chris Brown & Soulja Boy Feud

<a href="https://globalgrind.com/4212443/rich-people-problems-watch-chris-brown-and-soulja-cat-fight-over-a-girl-instagram/">Chris Brown and Soulja Boy’s beef</a> began over a photo Karrueche posted on Instagram. Tune in below.

 

http://www.Twitter.com/OnAirWithKing

http://www.Instagram.com/OnAirWithKing

http://www.Facebook.com/OnAirWithKing

OnAirWithKingSharif.Tumblr.Com

