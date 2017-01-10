OnAirWithKingSharif K. Camp Ft. Ty Dolla Sign – “Extra” (Video)

K. Camp taps Ty Dolla Sign to give his fans some thing “Extra” to look forward to it. Watch Ty Dolla Sign and K. Camp give you the visual meaning of extra and what having “Extra” could possibly mean to them in their individual perspective. Of course, K. Camp is giving you Rare moments through out the video to match his RARE Mixtape. Watch the video below.

#FollowTheCrown:

http://www.Twitter.com/OnAirWithKing

http://www.Instagram.com/OnAirWithKing

http://www.Facebook.com/OnAirWithKing

OnAirWithKingSharif.Tumblr.Com