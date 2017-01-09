The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Do Nicki Minaj & Safaree Belong Together? [EXCLUSIVE]

1 day ago

101.1 The WIZ
1 reads
Leave a comment


Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill have officially ended their roughly 2-year relationship. Now that Nicki is single, rumor has it that her ex Safaree, who she dated for 12 years, is opened to rekindling things with her. The question is, would Nicki be open to it, too?

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

If the duo, who has also made several hits together, is really still in love, the future could be really bright for the two former lovebirds. Click on the audio player to hear more from Gary With Da Tea in this exclusive clip of Gary’s Tea.

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: 3 Hilarious Things The Internet Said About Safaree’s Diss Record [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Did Nicki Minaj Get Safaree Samuels Banned? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Nicki Minaj Shows Meek Mill More Affection Than She Did Safaree [EXCLUSIVE]


Nicki Minaj & Safaree’s Relationship Through The Years (PHOTOS)

0 photos Launch gallery

Nicki Minaj & Safaree’s Relationship Through The Years (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Nicki Minaj & Safaree’s Relationship Through The Years (PHOTOS)

Nicki Minaj & Safaree’s Relationship Through The Years (PHOTOS)

back together , dating , ex , Gary's Tea , love , Meek Mill , nicki minaj , relationships , Romance , Safaree

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Milla Jovovich Does The #SouljaBoyChallenge, ‘Resident Evil’ Edition
 1 day ago
Watch: Ray J Explains Why Whitney Houston’s Death…
 4 days ago
Black Twitter’s Response To Yahoo’s N-Word Typo Is…
 4 days ago
Lamar Odom Out Of Rehab After Successfully Completing Program
 5 days ago
In Wake Of Homophobic Rant, Kim Burrell’s Radio…
 5 days ago
So Low: Soulja Boy Involves Baby Royalty In…
 5 days ago
17 Reasons Terrence J & His Bad Blonde…
 5 days ago
Rob Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo Of Daughter Dream…
 5 days ago
Extra Butter: Kate Beckinsale Gives Us The 411…
 5 days ago
17 Reasons Terrence J & Jasmine Sanders Are…
 5 days ago
Janet Jackson’s Family Is Super Psyched About Newborn…
 6 days ago
The Drake Effect: Is Marc Anthony Hating on…
 6 days ago
Anthony Anderson’s Wife Calls Off Divorce Proceedings
 6 days ago
Watch Soulja Boy Get His Phone Jacked While…
 7 days ago