Do Nicki Minaj & Safaree Belong Together? [EXCLUSIVE]

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill have officially ended their roughly 2-year relationship. Now that Nicki is single, rumor has it that her ex Safaree, who she dated for 12 years, is opened to rekindling things with her. The question is, would Nicki be open to it, too?

If the duo, who has also made several hits together, is really still in love, the future could be really bright for the two former lovebirds. Click on the audio player to hear more from Gary With Da Tea in this exclusive clip of Gary’s Tea.

