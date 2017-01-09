Notable People We Didn’t Lose In 2016 [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

2016 was an intense year for many different reasons. For instance, all of the amazing and influential people we lost, from Prince, to Maurice White, to Phife Dawg, made the year feel almost unbearably devastating for many.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For this reason, Special K, has taken it upon himself to note all of the people we actually didn’t lose in 2016. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays 6-10am EST.

RELATED: Headkrack Spits The Perfect Bars To Sum Up 2016 With “It’s A Rap” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Works The Red Carpet At The 2016 Soul Train Awards [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Senator Nina Turner Explains Why A Lot Of Democrats Didn’t Vote In Election 2016 [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]