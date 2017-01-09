The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Notable People We Didn’t Lose In 2016 [EXCLUSIVE]

1 day ago

2016 was an intense year for many different reasons. For instance, all of the amazing and influential people we lost, from Prince, to Maurice White, to Phife Dawg, made the year feel almost unbearably devastating for many.

For this reason, Special K, has taken it upon himself to note all of the people we actually didn’t lose in 2016. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

