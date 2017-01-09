Nakita Blocton On Why Ordering Someone To Pay Child Support Doesn’t Always Work [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Former attorney Nakita Blocton is back on the line (as Judge-elect Nakita Blocton!) to answer child-support and family court questions. She explains why a judge ordering someone to pay child support doesn’t always guarantee that the person will be able to pay.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Click on the audio player to hear Nakita break it all the way down and explain more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!”
Check out more of our exclusive interviews and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!
RELATED: Nakita Blocton On Whether Family Court Judges Are Treating Men Fairly [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Nakita Blocton Explains Why You Must Follow Up On Child Support Right Away [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Nakita Blocton Explains What To Do When Shared Custody Puts Children In Dangerous Situations [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
Find Out The Child Support Payments Of Your Favorite Music Artists
13 photos Launch gallery
1. The-Dream Pays Christina Milian $10K A Month For Their Daughter Violet.
Source:GettyImages
1 of 13
2. Nas Was Initially Ordered To Pay Ex-Wife Kelis $51K/month In Child Support, But Got The Judgment Reduced To $25K.
Source:GettyImages
2 of 13
3. After Battling His Baby Mama In Court, Chris Brown Got An Unbelievably Low Child Support Judgment Of $2,500 A Month.
Source:GettyImages
3 of 13
4. Russell Simmons Pays $40K A Month For His Daughters Ming & Aoki Lee.
Source:GettyImages
4 of 13
5. 50 Cent Was Initially Ordered To Pay $25K/month For His Oldest Son, But It Was Subsequently Reduced To $6,700.
Source:GettyImages
5 of 13
6. French Montana Pays His Ex-Wife $7K A Month For His Son.
Source:GettyImages
6 of 13
7. Diddy Pays $40K For His Sons Justin & Christian. There’s Still No Word On What He Pays For His Twins Or His Daughter Chance.
Source:GettyImages
7 of 13
8. Mel B. Receives A Whopping $60K A Month From Eddie Murphy For Their Daughter Angel.
Source:GettyImages
8 of 13
9. Stevie Wonder Pays $25K A Month For Two Of His Nine Kids.
Source:GettyImages
9 of 13
10. Future Claims To Pay R&B Singer Ciara $15K A Month For Their 2-Year-Old Son “Baby Future.”
Source:GettyImages
10 of 13
11. Surprisingly, Shad “Bow Wow” Moss Only Pays $3K A Month For His Daughter Shai.
Source:GettyImages
11 of 13
12. Rock Legend Paul McCartney Pays His Ex-Wife, Heather Mills, A Whopping $70K A Month For Their Daughter.
Source:GettyImages
12 of 13
13. Britney Spears Pays Ex-Hubby Kevin Federline $20K A Month For Their Two Boys.
Source:GettyImages
13 of 13
Child
,
Child Support
,
children
,
custody
,
Dad
,
Father
,
Kids
,
mom
,
Mother
,
nakita blocton
,
Parents
,
shared