Nakita Blocton On Why Ordering Someone To Pay Child Support Doesn't Always Work [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

1 day ago

Former attorney Nakita Blocton is back on the line (as Judge-elect Nakita Blocton!) to answer child-support and family court questions. She explains why a judge ordering someone to pay child support doesn’t always guarantee that the person will be able to pay.

Click on the audio player to hear Nakita break it all the way down and explain more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!”

Check out more of our exclusive interviews and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

