Donald Trump Reacts to Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes Speech

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.– President-election Donald Trump is on the defensive after Meryl Streep’s comments at the Golden Globes Sunday night.

The actress gave a 6-minute speech while accepting the Cecil B. Demille Award. She did not name the president-elect directly, but criticized Trump for mocking a reporter with a disability.

“It kind of broke my heart when I saw it and I still can’t get it out of my head because it wasn’t in a movie, it was real life,” Streep said.

Trump took to Twitter to respond Monday morning:


