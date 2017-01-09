The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

How Soulja Boy Broke A Well-Known Rule In Beef With Chris Brown [EXCLUSIVE]

4 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
4 reads
Leave a comment


They say that all is fair in love & war. But when it comes to the streets, there are still some rules to beef. Chris Brown and Soulja Boy have been beefing heavy since the start to this year, and as they gear up to face each other in a professional, televised boxing match, Soulja Boy is taking the lead from some boxing greats & taunting his opponent.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Well, he went a little too far in one instance when he shamelessly involved Chris Brown’s daughter, Royalty. CB had a few words to say to him about that. Click on the audio player to hear more on this in the latest Front Page News!

Click here for more in the Front Page News and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

RELATED: Will Chris Brown Or Soulja Boy Win The Pay-Per-View Boxing Match? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Why Chris Brown & Soulja Boy Are Beefing [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Headkrack, Joe Budden, Mike Epps & More Take The #SouljaBoyChallenge! [VIDEO]

Happy Birthday Chris Brown: Celebrating 27 Of His Best Looks!

27 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday Chris Brown: Celebrating 27 Of His Best Looks!

Continue reading Happy Birthday Chris Brown: Celebrating 27 Of His Best Looks!

Happy Birthday Chris Brown: Celebrating 27 Of His Best Looks!

Beef , chris brown , Daughter , HIP-HOP , Royalty , SOULJA BOY , streets

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Ray J Explains Why Whitney Houston’s Death…
 3 days ago
Black Twitter’s Response To Yahoo’s N-Word Typo Is…
 3 days ago
Lamar Odom Out Of Rehab After Successfully Completing Program
 4 days ago
In Wake Of Homophobic Rant, Kim Burrell’s Radio…
 4 days ago
So Low: Soulja Boy Involves Baby Royalty In…
 4 days ago
17 Reasons Terrence J & His Bad Blonde…
 4 days ago
Rob Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo Of Daughter Dream…
 4 days ago
Extra Butter: Kate Beckinsale Gives Us The 411…
 4 days ago
17 Reasons Terrence J & Jasmine Sanders Are…
 4 days ago
Janet Jackson’s Family Is Super Psyched About Newborn…
 5 days ago
The Drake Effect: Is Marc Anthony Hating on…
 5 days ago
Anthony Anderson’s Wife Calls Off Divorce Proceedings
 5 days ago
Watch Soulja Boy Get His Phone Jacked While…
 6 days ago
Are Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Finally Really Over?
 6 days ago