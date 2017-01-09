Watch Tracee Ellis Ross Amazing Golden Globes Speech

4 reads Leave a comment
Tracee Ellis Ross took home her first Golden Globe award for best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy with Blackish. She shared her moving moment by dedicating her award to all ” the women of color and colorful people.”
Ellis Ross is the first black woman to win in this category since 1983.
