Watch Tracee Ellis Ross Amazing Golden Globes Speech

14 hours ago

Nia Noelle
Tracee Ellis Ross took home her first Golden Globe award for best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy with Blackish.  She shared her moving moment by dedicating her award to all ” the women of color and colorful people.”

Ellis Ross is the first black woman to win in this category since 1983.

 


