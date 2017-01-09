Donald Glover Thanks The Migos During Golden Globes Speech

Photo by

Music
Home > Music

Donald Glover Thanks The Migos During Golden Globes Speech

13 hours ago

Nia Noelle
10 reads
Leave a comment

 


Creator, executive producer and actor of hit show Atlanta Donald Glover gave a memorable speech as he accepted the award for Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy at the 47th annual Golden Globe Awards after only one season on air!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Glover kept it real by thanking the Migos for making the song Bad and Boujee!  Wonder how many people at the awards show knew this song? LOL

Melanin at the 2017 Golden Globes

20 photos Launch gallery

Melanin at the 2017 Golden Globes

Continue reading Melanin at the 2017 Golden Globes

Melanin at the 2017 Golden Globes

Melanin was all over in style at the 47th Annual Golden Globes awards.  Check out some of our favorite stars and what they wore.

atlanta , Childish Gambino , donald glover , Speech

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Ray J Explains Why Whitney Houston’s Death…
 3 days ago
Black Twitter’s Response To Yahoo’s N-Word Typo Is…
 3 days ago
Lamar Odom Out Of Rehab After Successfully Completing Program
 4 days ago
In Wake Of Homophobic Rant, Kim Burrell’s Radio…
 4 days ago
So Low: Soulja Boy Involves Baby Royalty In…
 4 days ago
17 Reasons Terrence J & His Bad Blonde…
 4 days ago
Rob Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo Of Daughter Dream…
 4 days ago
Extra Butter: Kate Beckinsale Gives Us The 411…
 4 days ago
17 Reasons Terrence J & Jasmine Sanders Are…
 4 days ago
Janet Jackson’s Family Is Super Psyched About Newborn…
 5 days ago
The Drake Effect: Is Marc Anthony Hating on…
 5 days ago
Anthony Anderson’s Wife Calls Off Divorce Proceedings
 5 days ago
Watch Soulja Boy Get His Phone Jacked While…
 6 days ago
Are Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Finally Really Over?
 6 days ago