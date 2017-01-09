Donald Glover Thanks The Migos During Golden Globes Speech

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Creator, executive producer and actor of hit show Atlanta Donald Glover gave a memorable speech as he accepted the award for Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy at the 47th annual Golden Globe Awards after only one season on air!

Glover kept it real by thanking the Migos for making the song Bad and Boujee! Wonder how many people at the awards show knew this song? LOL