#OnAirWithKingSharif Big Sean – “Moves” (Video)

17 hours ago

On Air With King
If you haven’t already noticed, Big Sean has decided to step things up on all levels. Sean Don has droppped a isgnificant amount music leading up to the start of the new year and his fourth studio album “I Decided’ set to drop Ferburary 3rd 2017. Aside from Bouncing back from the negativity of 2016, Sean is really looking to create a new wave and address all the haters and fake friends simply by making “Moves.” Watch Big Sean hit a few dance moves as a early celebration for what “I Decided” the album is gearing up to do for Hip-Hop. Sean Don is changing the speed of the game once more. See the visual below.

 

 

Continue reading #OnAirWithKingSharif Big Sean – "Moves" (Video)

