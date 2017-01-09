Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

#OnAirWithKingSharif Jhene Aiko – “Maniac” (Video)

18 hours ago

On Air With King
5 reads
Leave a comment

Jhene Aiko delivers her a video to her newest single “Maniac”. Jhene gives off this sexy yet hella crazy vibe in the video. jhene’s Maniac video introduces a new kind of “Maniac”. The creativity in this video could not go unnoticed. great to see Jhene’s focus in the new year aside from Twenty 88. Before dropping the Maniac visual, Jhene Aiko had already begun making a campaign out of the word, creating a hashtag which led to a wesbite JheneisaManiac.Coom. i’m sure many wonder what could be the cause of the feeling nonetheless, Watch the Maniac video below.

 

 

Hello, 2017: How Celebrities Spent New Year’s Eve

19 photos Launch gallery

Hello, 2017: How Celebrities Spent New Year’s Eve

Continue reading #OnAirWithKingSharif Jhene Aiko – “Maniac” (Video)

Hello, 2017: How Celebrities Spent New Year’s Eve

 

#FollowTheCrown :

http://www.Twitter.com/OnAirWithKing

http://www.Facebook.com/OnAirWithKing

http://www.Instagram.com/OnAirWithKing

OnAirWithKingSharif.Tumblr.Com

101.1 The Wiz , Def Jam Records , Follow The Crown , Jhene Aiko , Jhene is A Maniac , King Sharif , King Sharif Got The Deets , King Sharif Live , Kings Only , Maniac , Music , On Air With King , On Air With King Sharif , Sharif D. King , Sharif King , The Big Wiz Station , The Crown Life Vlog , The Takeoff , The Takeover , The Takeover News , The Takeover Show , VIDEO , wiz nation cincy , Wiz Nation Dot Com

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Ray J Explains Why Whitney Houston’s Death…
 3 days ago
Black Twitter’s Response To Yahoo’s N-Word Typo Is…
 3 days ago
Lamar Odom Out Of Rehab After Successfully Completing Program
 4 days ago
In Wake Of Homophobic Rant, Kim Burrell’s Radio…
 4 days ago
So Low: Soulja Boy Involves Baby Royalty In…
 4 days ago
17 Reasons Terrence J & His Bad Blonde…
 4 days ago
Rob Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo Of Daughter Dream…
 4 days ago
Extra Butter: Kate Beckinsale Gives Us The 411…
 4 days ago
17 Reasons Terrence J & Jasmine Sanders Are…
 4 days ago
Janet Jackson’s Family Is Super Psyched About Newborn…
 5 days ago
The Drake Effect: Is Marc Anthony Hating on…
 5 days ago
Anthony Anderson’s Wife Calls Off Divorce Proceedings
 5 days ago
Watch Soulja Boy Get His Phone Jacked While…
 6 days ago
Are Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Finally Really Over?
 6 days ago