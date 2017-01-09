OnAirWithKingSharif Jhene Aiko – “Maniac” (Video)

Jhene Aiko delivers her a video to her newest single “Maniac”. Jhene gives off this sexy yet hella crazy vibe in the video. jhene’s Maniac video introduces a new kind of “Maniac”. The creativity in this video could not go unnoticed. great to see Jhene’s focus in the new year aside from Twenty 88. Before dropping the Maniac visual, Jhene Aiko had already begun making a campaign out of the word, creating a hashtag which led to a wesbite JheneisaManiac.Coom. i’m sure many wonder what could be the cause of the feeling nonetheless, Watch the Maniac video below.

