OnAirWithKingSharif Jhene Aiko – “Maniac” (Video)

Jhene Aiko delivers her a video to her newest single “Maniac”. Jhene gives off this sexy yet hella crazy vibe in the video. jhene’s Maniac video introduces a new kind of “Maniac”. The creativity in this video could not go unnoticed. great to see Jhene’s focus in the new year aside from Twenty 88. Before dropping the Maniac visual, Jhene Aiko had already begun making a campaign out of the word, creating a hashtag which led to a wesbite JheneisaManiac.Coom. i’m sure many wonder what could be the cause of the feeling nonetheless, Watch the Maniac video below.
Hello, 2017: How Celebrities Spent New Year’s Eve
19 photos Launch gallery
Hello, 2017: How Celebrities Spent New Year’s Eve
1. CiaraSource:Instagram 1 of 19
2. Keke PalmerSource:Instagram 2 of 19
3. Miley CyrusSource:Instagram 3 of 19
4. Emmy RossumSource:Instagram 4 of 19
5. Tamar BraxtonSource:Instagram 5 of 19
6. Iggy AzaleaSource:Instagram 6 of 19
7. Nicki MinajSource:Instagram 7 of 19
8. Blac Chyna8 of 19
9. EveSource:Instagram 9 of 19
10. Mariah CareySource:Instagram 10 of 19
11. LaLa Anthony and Gabrielle UnionSource:Instagram 11 of 19
12. Ayesha CurrySource:Instagram 12 of 19
13. DJ KhaledSource:Instagram 13 of 19
14. DrakeSource:Instagram 14 of 19
15. French MontanaSource:Instagram 15 of 19
16. Bruno MarsSource:Instagram 16 of 19
17. Snoop Dogg and Queen LatifahSource:Instagram 17 of 19
18. John LegendSource:Instagram 18 of 19
19. Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson19 of 19
