Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

#OnAirWithKingSharif Tinashe – “Company” (Video)

19 hours ago

On Air With King
5 reads
Leave a comment

Tinashe’s track “Company” can be found on her Nightride project. Tinashe has now dropped what looks to be an official video for “Company”, given a visual to the raunchy words in the song. We all know Tinashe’s choreography is usually on point, however she manages to make it a tad bid more steamy with the dance moves with her male and female dancers. I’m loving the fact that Tinashe makes it a fun video to watch. Take a look at the “Company” visual below.

 

 

Squad Goals: The Highest Paid Hip-Hop And R&B Artists Ever

15 photos Launch gallery

Squad Goals: The Highest Paid Hip-Hop And R&B Artists Ever

Continue reading #OnAirWithKingSharif Tinashe – “Company” (Video)

Squad Goals: The Highest Paid Hip-Hop And R&B Artists Ever

   

 

#FollowTheCrown :

http://www.Twitter.com/OnAirWithKing

http://www.Facebook.com/OnAirWithKing

http://www.Instagram.com/OnAirWithKing

OnAirWithKingSharif.Tumblr.Com

101.1 The Wiz , company , Follow The Crown , Joy Ride , JOYRIDE , King Sharif , King Sharif Got The Deets , King Sharif Live , Kings Only , Music , Nightride , On Air With King , On Air With King Sharif , rnb , Sharif D. King , Sharif King , The Big Wiz Station , The Takeoff , The Takeover , The Takeover News , The Takeover Show , Tinashe , Tinashe Now , VIDEO , wiz nation cincy

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Ray J Explains Why Whitney Houston’s Death…
 3 days ago
Black Twitter’s Response To Yahoo’s N-Word Typo Is…
 3 days ago
Lamar Odom Out Of Rehab After Successfully Completing Program
 4 days ago
In Wake Of Homophobic Rant, Kim Burrell’s Radio…
 4 days ago
So Low: Soulja Boy Involves Baby Royalty In…
 4 days ago
17 Reasons Terrence J & His Bad Blonde…
 4 days ago
Rob Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo Of Daughter Dream…
 4 days ago
Extra Butter: Kate Beckinsale Gives Us The 411…
 4 days ago
17 Reasons Terrence J & Jasmine Sanders Are…
 4 days ago
Janet Jackson’s Family Is Super Psyched About Newborn…
 5 days ago
The Drake Effect: Is Marc Anthony Hating on…
 5 days ago
Anthony Anderson’s Wife Calls Off Divorce Proceedings
 5 days ago
Watch Soulja Boy Get His Phone Jacked While…
 6 days ago
Are Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Finally Really Over?
 6 days ago