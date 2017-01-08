OnAirWithKingSharif Tinashe – “Company” (Video)

Tinashe’s track “Company” can be found on her Nightride project. Tinashe has now dropped what looks to be an official video for “Company”, given a visual to the raunchy words in the song. We all know Tinashe’s choreography is usually on point, however she manages to make it a tad bid more steamy with the dance moves with her male and female dancers. I’m loving the fact that Tinashe makes it a fun video to watch. Take a look at the “Company” visual below.

