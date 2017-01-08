OnAirWithKingSharif The Americanos Ft. Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Yachty, Nicky Jam, French Montana – In My Foreign (Video)

3 reads Leave a comment
The Americanos invites Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Yachty, French Montana, and Nicky Jam to take part in their video for “In My Foreign”. You can catch clips from the movie xXx: Return of Xander Cage pop up through the video. Whenever movie’s stars such as Vin Diesel and Ruby Rose make cameos are not on screen, you can find French Montana and Dolla Sign stunt in front of sports cars and explosions Not to mention Lil Yachty and Nicky Jam give life showcasing their motorcycle swang. Watch the “In My Foreign” visual below.
[Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet
46 photos Launch gallery
[Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet
1. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet1 of 46
2. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet2 of 46
3. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet3 of 46
4. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet4 of 46
5. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet5 of 46
6. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet6 of 46
7. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet7 of 46
8. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet8 of 46
9. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet9 of 46
10. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet10 of 46
11. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet11 of 46
12. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet12 of 46
13. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet13 of 46
14. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet14 of 46
15. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet15 of 46
16. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet16 of 46
17. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet17 of 46
18. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet18 of 46
19. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet19 of 46
20. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet20 of 46
21. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet21 of 46
22. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet22 of 46
23. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet23 of 46
24. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet24 of 46
25. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet25 of 46
26. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet26 of 46
27. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet27 of 46
28. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet28 of 46
29. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet29 of 46
30. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet30 of 46
31. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet31 of 46
32. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet32 of 46
33. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet33 of 46
34. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet34 of 46
35. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet35 of 46
36. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet36 of 46
37. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet37 of 46
38. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet38 of 46
39. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet39 of 46
40. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet40 of 46
41. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet41 of 46
42. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet42 of 46
43. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet43 of 46
44. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet44 of 46
45. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet45 of 46
46. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet46 of 46
#FollowTheCrown :
http://www.Twitter.com/OnAirWithKing
http://www.Instagram.com/OnAirWithKing
http://www.Facebook.com/OnAirWithKing
OnAirWithKingSharif.Tumblr.Com
comments – Add Yours