OnAirWithKingSharif The Americanos Ft. Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Yachty, Nicky Jam, French Montana – In My Foreign (Video)

The Americanos invites Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Yachty, French Montana, and Nicky Jam to take part in their video for “In My Foreign”. You can catch clips from the movie xXx: Return of Xander Cage pop up through the video. Whenever movie’s stars such as Vin Diesel and Ruby Rose make cameos are not on screen, you can find French Montana and Dolla Sign stunt in front of sports cars and explosions Not to mention Lil Yachty and Nicky Jam give life showcasing their motorcycle swang. Watch the “In My Foreign” visual below.

[Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet 46 photos Launch gallery [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet 1. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet 1 of 46 2. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet 2 of 46 3. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet 3 of 46 4. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet 4 of 46 5. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet 5 of 46 6. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet 6 of 46 7. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet 7 of 46 8. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet 8 of 46 9. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet 9 of 46 10. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet 10 of 46 11. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet 11 of 46 12. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet 12 of 46 13. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet 13 of 46 14. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet 14 of 46 15. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet 15 of 46 16. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet 16 of 46 17. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet 17 of 46 18. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet 18 of 46 19. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet 19 of 46 20. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet 20 of 46 21. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet 21 of 46 22. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet 22 of 46 23. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet 23 of 46 24. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet 24 of 46 25. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet 25 of 46 26. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet 26 of 46 27. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet 27 of 46 28. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet 28 of 46 29. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet 29 of 46 30. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet 30 of 46 31. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet 31 of 46 32. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet 32 of 46 33. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet 33 of 46 34. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet 34 of 46 35. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet 35 of 46 36. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet 36 of 46 37. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet 37 of 46 38. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet 38 of 46 39. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet 39 of 46 40. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet 40 of 46 41. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet 41 of 46 42. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet 42 of 46 43. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet 43 of 46 44. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet 44 of 46 45. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet 45 of 46 46. [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet 46 of 46 Skip ad Continue reading [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet [Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet

#FollowTheCrown :

http://www.Twitter.com/OnAirWithKing

http://www.Instagram.com/OnAirWithKing

http://www.Facebook.com/OnAirWithKing

OnAirWithKingSharif.Tumblr.Com