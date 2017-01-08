Music & Entertainment
#OnAirWithKingSharif The Americanos Ft. Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Yachty, Nicky Jam, French Montana – In My Foreign (Video)

On Air With King
The Americanos invites Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Yachty, French Montana, and Nicky Jam to take part in their video for “In My Foreign”. You can catch clips from the movie xXx: Return of Xander Cage pop up through the video. Whenever movie’s stars  such as Vin Diesel and Ruby Rose make cameos are not on screen, you can find French Montana and Dolla Sign stunt in front of sports cars and explosions Not to mention Lil Yachty and Nicky Jam give life showcasing their motorcycle swang. Watch the “In My Foreign” visual below.

 

 

