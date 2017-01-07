WTFasho Chris Brown Has Been Banned From The Gym

Your boy Chris Brown won’t be stepping inside Life Time Gym again… Home boy has been banned.

According to TMZ

Brown was booted from the gym Friday after getting into it with a manager. We’re told Chris and his crew were on the basketball courts playing loud music, cussing and hurling insults. Witnesses say a manager asked them to leave and Chris lost it … even spitting on the way out.

Whats up with these Celebs spitting on people that’s just nasty.