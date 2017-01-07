WTFasho Chris Brown Has Been Banned From The Gym

0 reads Leave a comment
Your boy Chris Brown won’t be stepping inside Life Time Gym again… Home boy has been banned.
According to TMZ
Brown was booted from the gym Friday after getting into it with a manager. We’re told Chris and his crew were on the basketball courts playing loud music, cussing and hurling insults. Witnesses say a manager asked them to leave and Chris lost it … even spitting on the way out.
Whats up with these Celebs spitting on people that’s just nasty.
The Transformation Of Chris Brown
30 photos Launch gallery
The Transformation Of Chris Brown
1. Had to bring POOH TO VEGAS!1 of 30
2. Back in the day2 of 30
3. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOMMA!!!!!! Haven’t aged 1 bit! Love you3 of 30
4. God has blessed me with my twin. #ROYALTY👑4 of 30
5. She’s walking now!!!!!5 of 30
6. 👑👑👑6 of 30
7. ❤️7 of 30
8. Sending a Thank You to the Maori woman leaders working in Domestic Violence at the National Urban Maori Authority for their support. Much love to Dame Tariana Turia who has been vocal that I have something important to say in giving young folks hope and inspiring them to be the best they can be in life and to treat each other with respect. http://time.com/4057158/chris-brown-maori-domestic-violence-new-zealand/8 of 30
9. I’m too blessed. People who have had to sit a watch me for years do me and watch their females actually love me always show their insecurities. I embrace anything God has given me. It’s bigger than this music business. I’m content with being Chris Brown. A lot of people are unhappy and a lot of these artist lie to the fans or rely on hype to gain substance. Ima keep being who God made me to be! 💯 #IAMMUSIC #othersbarelyholdanote #thesehandsworkgreat9 of 30
10. Venus De Milo; the Greek Goddess of Love. Bull; represents the Taurus that I am.Strategically placed on the left side of my head in protection of my heart for the Love of my Goddess… ROYALTY is everything and as man, we protect that with everything!10 of 30
11. Daddy’s little girl11 of 30
12. Missed this lil munchkin12 of 30
13.13 of 30
14. #QUEENROYALTY keeping my baby fresh…. 👑14 of 30
15. The best thing in my life. #QUEENROYALTY15 of 30
16.16 of 30
17. Family first!!17 of 30
18.18 of 30
19.19 of 30
20.20 of 30
21. Bring #ROYALTY home for the holidays!21 of 30
22.22 of 30
23. ❤️23 of 30
24. Climbing trees with Royalty24 of 30
25. 👑25 of 30
26. Before26 of 30
27. The queen before the game.27 of 30
28. After28 of 30
29. #ROYALTY ALBUM COVER!29 of 30
30. The QUEEN!👑30 of 30
