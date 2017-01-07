‘Lead By Example With Hope, Never Fear:’ Michelle Obama Delivers Emotional Message Before Leaving The White House

Photo by

News
Home > News

‘Lead By Example With Hope, Never Fear:’ Michelle Obama Delivers Emotional Message Before Leaving The White House

The first lady said she is "rooting" for young people during annual education event.

22 hours ago

Nia Noelle
6 reads
Leave a comment

Michelle Obama turned her last speech before leaving the White House Friday into a powerful message of hope for young people, reports NPR.

The first lady spoke about the “power of hope” as a way to allow people “to rise” amid a number of marginalized individuals and U.S. communities grappling with fearful feelings about President-elect Donald Trump and his cabinet heading to the nation’s capital.

Obama inspired her audience while giving final remarks at the White House during a ceremony honoring the 2017 School Counselor Of The Year, writes the news outlet:

“Do not ever let anyone make you feel like you don’t matter,” the first lady said, “or like you don’t have a place in our American story because you do.”

[Obama added,] “It is our fundamental belief in the power of hope that has allowed us to rise above the voices of doubt and division, of anger and fear that we have faced in our own lives and the life of this country. Our hope that if we work hard enough and believe in ourselves, we can be whatever we dream, regardless of the limitations that others may place on us…”

With her voice breaking, Obama recalled how her own father worked hard at a city water plant, hoping that one day his children would go to college and have opportunities he never dreamed of. “That’s the kind of hope that every single one of us — politicians, parents, preachers, all of us — need to be providing for our young people,” Obama said. “Because that is what moves this country forward every single day. Our hope for the future and the hard work that hope inspires.”

Obama, who has championed for education, fitness, military families and more during her eight years as first lady, will follow this event with her final late night show appearance on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” next Wednesday, reports CNN.

SOURCE: NPR, CNN

SEE ALSO:

‘Dag, You Don’t Even Know Me:’ Michelle Obama On Being Labeled An ‘Angry Black Woman’

Michelle Obama Says America Is Experiencing ‘Hopelessness’

10 Reasons Why We’ll Always Be Thankful For First Lady Michelle Obama

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Reasons Why We’ll Always Be Thankful For First Lady Michelle Obama

Continue reading 10 Reasons Why We’ll Always Be Thankful For First Lady Michelle Obama

10 Reasons Why We’ll Always Be Thankful For First Lady Michelle Obama

Most of the nation, minus some <a href="http://globalgrind.com/tag/donald+trump"><strong>Donald Trump</strong></a> supporters, are mourning the end of <a href="http://globalgrind.com/tag/barack+obama"><strong>Barack Obama</strong></a>‘s presidency – but he’s not the only Obama the country will sorely miss. <a href="http://globalgrind.com/tag/michelle+obama"><strong>Michelle Obama</strong></a> changed the game for First Ladies, Black ladies and women as a whole. Check out these ten reasons why we’ll always be thankful for the flyest FLOTUS ever, Michelle Obama.


 

 

 

 

Barack Obama , first lady , First Lady Michelle Obama , Trump Administration

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Black Twitter’s Response To Yahoo’s N-Word Typo Is…
 1 day ago
Lamar Odom Out Of Rehab After Successfully Completing Program
 2 days ago
In Wake Of Homophobic Rant, Kim Burrell’s Radio…
 2 days ago
So Low: Soulja Boy Involves Baby Royalty In…
 2 days ago
17 Reasons Terrence J & His Bad Blonde…
 2 days ago
Rob Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo Of Daughter Dream…
 2 days ago
Extra Butter: Kate Beckinsale Gives Us The 411…
 2 days ago
17 Reasons Terrence J & Jasmine Sanders Are…
 2 days ago
Janet Jackson’s Family Is Super Psyched About Newborn…
 3 days ago
The Drake Effect: Is Marc Anthony Hating on…
 3 days ago
Anthony Anderson’s Wife Calls Off Divorce Proceedings
 3 days ago
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Win $250 Cash By Taking Our Music Survey!
 3 days ago
Watch Soulja Boy Get His Phone Jacked While…
 4 days ago
Are Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Finally Really Over?
 4 days ago