Man Squirts Semen on Women in Ohio Walmart!

Man Squirts Semen on Women in Ohio Walmart!

1 day ago

Nia Noelle
Timothy Black, a resident of West Virginia, has been arrested after allegedly squirting semen from a syringe on women in a Marietta Ohio Walmart.  On several occasions different women reported a “creepy” man following them around the store and suddenly feeling a sticky substance on various parts of their bodies.  When reported police noticed a similar vehicle leaving the store during all separate occasions.  Police traced the vehicle and approached Black.  Black then claimed that he squirted eggs on women but quickly changed his story when police told him they tested the substance.


Black was then arrested and booked on pandering obscenity, sexual imposition and two counts of menace by stalking.  Black admitted that he would go into the bathroom at Walmart to masturbate into the syringes and would aim for women’s buttocks.  According to the affidavit Black stated that one of his victims,“displayed exhibitionist characteristics and wanted to be noticed.”

Black is married but his wife had no idea about the incidents.  Black also blamed his parents for his actions calming to have ben sexually abused. Black was booked without bond, pending his arraignment.

 

