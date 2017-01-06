JustAsh
Floyd Mayweather Is Supporting Royalty? Where Is Chris Brown

1 day ago

Chris Brown

Source: RCA Records

The last thing that needs to be brought up in this Soulja Boy and Chris Brown beef are the families and children, but a new claim has surfaced from Chris Brown’s baby mom.

We were all wondering why Floyd was tagged in the picture and why Soulja Boy even left a comment. Regardless, it’s all VERY messy.

Nia Guzman has gone on to say she is currently working with Floyd on a project and he sponsors her and Chris Brown’s daughter, Royalty.

This is interesting. Chris Brown is a smoke break away from losing it from all these social media posts.

Source: The Jasmine Brand/The Shade Room

