Floyd Mayweather Is Supporting Royalty? Where Is Chris Brown

The last thing that needs to be brought up in this Soulja Boy and Chris Brown beef are the families and children, but a new claim has surfaced from Chris Brown’s baby mom.

We were all wondering why Floyd was tagged in the picture and why Soulja Boy even left a comment. Regardless, it’s all VERY messy.

It looks like #ChrisBrown's baby mama #NiaGuzman woke up on the right side of petty this morning 😩 She's #TeamMoneyTeam! A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 4, 2017 at 5:50pm PST

Nia Guzman has gone on to say she is currently working with Floyd on a project and he sponsors her and Chris Brown’s daughter, Royalty.

This is interesting. Chris Brown is a smoke break away from losing it from all these social media posts.

