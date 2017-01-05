Chicago Cityscapes And City Views

Southwest Airlines Coming to Cincinnati Northern Kentucky Airport

20 hours ago

Nia Noelle
Southwest Airlines just announced that they will be landing at CVG Airport soon!  This announcement comes along with the carrier leaving their Dayton location.  Daily flights from Cincinnati to Chicago and Baltimore will begin June 4th.  Now while this is a light schedule for the discounted carrier it is great because both of these locations are major hubs for Southwest and connect to all over the country!

The move is an obvious business decision to bring competition to other discounted carriers like Frontier and Allegiant already located at CVG Airport.  Get your money ready because Southwest is already booking flights from Cincinnati!  Happy travels!

 

