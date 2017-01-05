Entertainment
Janet Jackson’s Family Is Super Psyched About Newborn Baby Eissa

1 day ago

Nia Noelle
We were so excited to announce the one and only Janet Jackson officially welcomed her first kid into the world with husband Wissam Al Mana. But not surprisingly, we aren’t the only ones who can’t stop smiling about their newest addition to the family.

The pop legend’s sister, nephew, and dad were all sure to send their public congrats just after news she’d given birth hit the ‘net. Janet’s sister La Toya tweeted about how beautiful little Eissa Al Mana is, nephew TJ said the baby boy was her “greatest hit,” and papa Joe celebrated with a throwback photo of himself and his daughter.

We’re not sure when the first official photo of Baby Eissa will arrive, but Janet has to be over the moon in love right now and that’s enough for us. Join us in tweeting the superstar your congratulations here.

