Are Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Finally Really Over?

But judging by their social media absence and the fact they’ve spent time apart while in the same city, Omeeka may be no more. According to TMZ, both Nicki and Meek performed separately in Miami for New Year’s Eve, and they partied separately afterward. While the Queens queen hung out at E11even nightclub, her estranged boyfriend was just two miles down the road at Dream.

Sources close to the couple also revealed that the duo didn’t even spend Christmas together. Reports of the split come just after rumors surfaced that Meek cheated on Nicki and their relationship was just a publicity stunt.

The two have been dating since Meek was released from jail in 2014. Only time will tell if this is the official end of Omeeka.

SOURCE: TMZ