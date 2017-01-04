Watch Soulja Boy Get His Phone Jacked While Trying to Prove He’s ‘Hood’

Bella Ramalho

Theand Chris Brown beef has taken a truly strange turn after Soulja took to the streets to live stream interactions with everyday people, trying to prove that his name carries more clout in the hood than his rival.

After the two artist went back and forth on social media, Soulja boy’s attempt to prove his worth went south quickly when he approached a stranger saying, “They say Soulja came from the hood!” He put his arm around the man who quickly threw his arm off of him, the phone drops, and is later picked up by an unknown man before the livestream cuts off.

Watch the hilarious post below:

#souljaboy gets on Instagram Live to show he's good in the hood … then gets his phone snatched A video posted by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Jan 3, 2017 at 5:30pm PST

Brown wasted no time responding to the video, thanking Soulja Boy for basically proving that he is, in fact, not good in the hood.

#PressPlay: #ChrisBrown ain't waste no time 😂😂😂 #SouljaBoy A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 3, 2017 at 5:35pm PST

Who knows how Soulja boy will come back from this one, seems like Chris Brown may have won this feud without doing much of anything at all.

SOURCE: TheShadeRoom

