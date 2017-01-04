Music
Janet Jackson Gives Birth at 50

1 day ago

Nia Noelle
Giorgio Armani - Front Row - MFW F/W 2013

Source: Venturelli / Getty

Congrats to Janet Jackson and husband, Wissam Al Mana!  They welcomed a son Eissa Al Mana to the world this afternoon.Jackson finally acknowledged her pregnancy in October, showcasing her baby bump six months after announcing she was putting her world tour on hold.


“My husband and I are planning our family, so I’m going to have to delay the tour,” she said last April. “I have to rest up, doctor’s orders.”


This is the first child for Janet and Wissam.  We can’t wait to see him!  Comment to tell Janet congrats!!!

